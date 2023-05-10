Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

