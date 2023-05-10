Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Lowered to $73.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BERY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average is $58.09. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.