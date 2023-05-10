Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Lowered to $73.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BERY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.
Berry Global Group Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average is $58.09. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.
