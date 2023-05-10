BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Shares Up 2.6%

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 43,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 40,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
BeWhere Stock Up 2.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17.
About BeWhere
BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. It develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.
Read More
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for BeWhere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeWhere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.