B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) PT Raised to $16.00 at Barclays

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

BGS stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 0.45.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $511.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other B&G Foods news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $185,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 124.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 348.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

