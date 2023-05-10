Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCYC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,486 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $31,369.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,839.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,628 shares of company stock worth $55,477. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $476.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.05. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.57% and a negative net margin of 801.45%. The company had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. Analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications.

Featured Articles

