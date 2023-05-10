Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,877 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Software by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in American Software by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 247,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in American Software by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,040,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after buying an additional 113,717 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in American Software by 763.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 65,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 58,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American Software by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 20,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $409.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. American Software had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. American Software’s payout ratio is 137.50%.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 17,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $240,731.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 17,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $240,731.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Hogue sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $35,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,016 shares in the company, valued at $419,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,877 shares of company stock worth $1,478,563 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

