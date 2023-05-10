Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,443 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after acquiring an additional 107,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

KB stock opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.94. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KB. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Featured Stories

