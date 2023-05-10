Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,845,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,370,000 after acquiring an additional 620,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,193,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,396,000 after acquiring an additional 380,254 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Rollins by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rollins by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,264,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Rollins by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,065,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,633,000 after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rollins Price Performance

ROL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

