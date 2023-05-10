Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,896 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 27,162 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $104.65.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

