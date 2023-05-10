Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,172 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,172 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.63.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

AWI opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.47 and a twelve month high of $94.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Stories

