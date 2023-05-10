Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 860 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,392,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,466,468,000 after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 632,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,992,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,402,000 after buying an additional 30,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,980,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $7,140,815.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $319.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 280.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.47. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

