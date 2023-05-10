Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,469 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $199.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

JBHT stock opened at $175.91 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $200.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

