Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,023 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,871,000 after buying an additional 562,352 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,619,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,497,000 after buying an additional 201,583 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,413,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,155,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $73.63 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.70%.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.