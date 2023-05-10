Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,743 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,743 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 495,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average of $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,846.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

