Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $246,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,061 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 45.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

