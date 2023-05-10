Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $247,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,248,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,296,000 after buying an additional 221,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Comerica by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 129,042 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Comerica by 12.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,377,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,008,000 after purchasing an additional 267,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Comerica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,992,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,255,000 after purchasing an additional 79,871 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $87.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

