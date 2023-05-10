Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $257,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $208.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.76. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $218.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

