Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $261,000 in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBZ. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth $1,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CBIZ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CBIZ in the first quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $980,444.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,560,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $2,414,213.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,035,143.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $980,444.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,560,752.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,726. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CBZ opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.73. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $454.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About CBIZ

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.