Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $262,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:VTR opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of -390.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,500.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.