Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $284,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $104.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

