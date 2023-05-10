Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $291,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Southern Copper by 31.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

NYSE SCCO opened at $79.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.33. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 115.94%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $39,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,514 shares in the company, valued at $514,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock worth $192,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

