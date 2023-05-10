Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.95.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $179.32 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.28.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

