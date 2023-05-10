Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKC. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $88.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.75 and a 200-day moving average of $80.55.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

