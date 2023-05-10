Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 169,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,225,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.40.

Ferrari Stock Down 0.9 %

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Ferrari stock opened at $294.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $297.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $1.9876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s payout ratio is 9.08%.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

