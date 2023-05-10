Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $99.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

