Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,902 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($73.19) to GBX 6,200 ($78.23) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($72.56) to GBX 5,790 ($73.06) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

RIO stock opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.51.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.79%.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

