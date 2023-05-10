Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.84. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $78.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

