Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $105.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.42. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $123.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

