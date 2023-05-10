Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

PTEN opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.28. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

