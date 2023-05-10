Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,540 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in UBS Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in UBS Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 67,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
UBS Group Stock Down 0.3 %
UBS Group stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09.
About UBS Group
UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.
