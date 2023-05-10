Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,923 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 130.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA stock opened at $147.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $109.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

