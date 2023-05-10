Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,436 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,591,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,105,000 after purchasing an additional 658,046 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 377.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 649,656 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 634.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 381,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 329,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2,409.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,801,000 after acquiring an additional 311,341 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.27.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $408,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,640.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 510 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $36,561.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,544.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $408,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,640.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,158 shares of company stock worth $2,766,719. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.64. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $336.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

