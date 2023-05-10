Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $65.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.06.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.