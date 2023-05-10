Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $272,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Diageo by 1,258.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 235,020 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 3,182.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after buying an additional 123,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Diageo by 13.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after buying an additional 93,393 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth $17,107,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,897,000 after purchasing an additional 88,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO opened at $185.38 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $194.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 34.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.57) to GBX 4,500 ($56.78) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.78) to GBX 4,200 ($53.00) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.87) to GBX 2,750 ($34.70) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.