Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $280,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 93.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,743,000 after buying an additional 514,006 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $811,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $106.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of -227.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.88.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -212.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.30.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

