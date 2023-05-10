Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Align Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Align Technology by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Align Technology Trading Down 1.1 %

About Align Technology

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $302.74 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $368.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.24 and a 200-day moving average of $266.34.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

