Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,224,000 after purchasing an additional 482,207 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 63.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,372 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,360.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 211,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,702,000 after purchasing an additional 197,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,111,000 after purchasing an additional 171,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $187.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.81. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.22 and a 12-month high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.82.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

