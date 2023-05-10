Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE IPG opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,433.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,433.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Featured Articles

