Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BE. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $38,259.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 403,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,275,068.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $173,311.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 469,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,958.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 313,461 shares of company stock valued at $6,163,328. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.07.

Shares of BE stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The business had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.