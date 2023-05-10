BMO Capital Markets Cuts Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $48.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.11.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.