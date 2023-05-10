Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) PT Raised to $91.00 at DA Davidson

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.39% from the company’s previous close.

BCC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $73.75 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $85.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.62. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 56.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

