Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Shares Down 1.8%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.61. 25,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 51,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73.

Bolloré Company Profile

Bolloré SE engages in the management of its businesses in the areas of transportation & logistics, communications and electronics. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics; Oil Logistics; Communication; and Electricity Storage and Systems. The Transportation and Logistics segment includes services relating to the organization of sea and air transport networks, and logistics.

