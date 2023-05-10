Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLX. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$39.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.86. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$33.96 and a 52-week high of C$51.55. The firm has a market cap of C$4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.32.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.10). Boralex had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of C$322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$202.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.0597256 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

About Boralex

(Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.