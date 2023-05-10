BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Lowered to $58.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.31% from the stock’s previous close.

BWA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $44.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 91.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Stories

