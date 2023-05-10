Bowlero (BOWL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 17th. Analysts expect Bowlero to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Bowlero had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 288.06%. The company had revenue of $273.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.15 million. On average, analysts expect Bowlero to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bowlero Stock Performance

Shares of BOWL opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. Bowlero has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Bowlero

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.08.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 230,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $3,427,267.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,732.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 230,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $3,427,267.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,732.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 16,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $241,579.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,514,866 shares of company stock valued at $83,150,095 in the last quarter. Insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bowlero by 42.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

