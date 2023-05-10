Bowlero (BOWL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 17th. Analysts expect Bowlero to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Bowlero had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 288.06%. The company had revenue of $273.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.15 million. On average, analysts expect Bowlero to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bowlero Stock Performance
Shares of BOWL opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. Bowlero has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Bowlero
In related news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 230,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $3,427,267.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,442,732.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 16,257 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $241,579.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,944,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,514,866 shares of company stock valued at $83,150,095 in the last quarter. Insiders own 53.65% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bowlero by 42.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.
About Bowlero
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
