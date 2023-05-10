Boxed (BOXDQ) vs. Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) is one of 53 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Boxed to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Boxed has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s competitors have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Boxed Competitors -15.52% -51.40% -10.92%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million -$69.22 million 0.00 Boxed Competitors $15.57 billion -$177.94 million 5.40

This table compares Boxed and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Boxed’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Boxed and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxed Competitors 189 1170 3505 49 2.69

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 51.03%. Given Boxed’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boxed has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Boxed competitors beat Boxed on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Boxed Company Profile



Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

