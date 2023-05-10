Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.75 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Braskem Stock Up 4.6 %

BAK opened at $10.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.65 and a beta of 1.70. Braskem has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $19.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.27. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that Braskem will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Braskem by 1,640.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Braskem by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Braskem by 156.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Braskem by 100.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

