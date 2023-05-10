Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nautilus by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 51,586 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Nautilus by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 285,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 155,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nautilus by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,475,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 259,675 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NLS shares. William Blair lowered shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Nautilus Trading Down 1.7 %

NLS opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 69.62% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. The business had revenue of $98.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.37 million. Analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Profile

(Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

