Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) PT Raised to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of BRX opened at $20.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,059,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,545,000 after acquiring an additional 177,462 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at $505,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,926 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 164,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,844,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,073,000 after buying an additional 634,769 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

