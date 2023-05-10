Brokers Offer Predictions for Pembina Pipeline Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.493 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

